Autographed photo of Cubs’ Rizzo taken from 12-year-old cancer patient’s hospital room

​​

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A signed photo of Chicago Cubs player Anthony Rizzo has disappeared from the hospital room of a girl battling cancer.

12-year-old Abby Schrage from Highland, Illinois is being treated for brain cancer at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

A source of inspiration for her was an autographed photo of the Cubs first baseman.

She got the photo in June of this year, along with a letter from Rizzo — who is a cancer survivor.

Last Friday, Abby’s mother noticed the photo was missing.

The hospital is investigating. The family just wants the picture returned.

According to KMOV.com, Abby was diagnosed with germinoma brain tumors in 2016 and overcame it.

In May 2017, she relapsed. At the end of September she had a bone marrow transplant, but has suffered major complications and remains in the hospital.