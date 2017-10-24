Dan Kelly discusses a great Chicago Fire season, MLS Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For the first time in five years, the end of the Fall will feature Major League Soccer in the Windy City.

This thanks to an incredible turnaround in which the Chicago Fire went from last place to third in the Eastern Conference in just a single season. Along with that, they've added a collection of home grown and international stars that have made them one of the team's to watch in the MLS.

Now they're in the postseason for the first time in five years as they take part in the MLS Knockout Game against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at Toyota Park. Before that contest, Fire play-by-play announcer Dan Kelly appeared on Sports Feed to break down that contest along with the season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Dan's discussion on the Fire in the video above or below.