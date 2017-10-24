SB I-55 ramp to SB Dan Ryan reopened after semi crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The southbound Interstate 55 ramp to southbound Dan Ryan has reopened after an earlier semi crash.

UPDATE: SB I55 out of Chinatown just reopened! Left lane NB Ryan also reopened. @SarahJindra — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) October 24, 2017

The accident happened around 3:14 a.m. Tuesday when a semi crashed into a barrier on northbound I-94 at 29th.

The impact of the crash into the barrier caused chunks of concrete to fall down onto the Dan Ryan Expressway below.

State police closed southbound I-55 ramp to southbound Dan Ryan due to the debris on the roadway for about four hours as crews worked to clean up.

The driver of the semi truck is OK.

No other vehicles were involved.

State police says the cause of the crash was weather related.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.