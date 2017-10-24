Small fire at Illinois Capitol leads to evacuation on session day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Capitol has been evacuated following a small furnace fire shortly before lawmakers were expected to gather for a veto session.

Springfield Fire Chief Robert “Barry” Helmerichs says the first floor fire was put out Tuesday with an extinguisher and the building was evacuated as a precaution. He says people are slowly being let back into the building. The room where the fire started will be ventilated.

Session may be a bit delayed due to a fire alarm at the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/vaXoAFQlhH — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) October 24, 2017

No injuries were reported.

Lawmakers were scheduled to meet at noon on Tuesday for session.