Bears Eddie Jackson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

LAKE FOREST – A year ago, he was wondering when his football career might resume again. In 2017, he’s received his first honor from the National Football League.

On Wednesday, Bears safety Eddie Jackson was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week award after a breakthrough performance against the Panthers Sunday at Soldier Field.

The rookie safety returned a fumbled pitch 75 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and then followed it up with a 76-yard return of an interception in the second quarter on a tipped Cam Newton pass. Jackson became the first in NFL history with a fumble and interception return of 75 yards in a single game.

His performance came on the one-year anniversary of his leg break at Alabama, an injury that dropped him in the draft due to team’s worries about his ability to recover from the injury. So far Jackson is proving them wrong and maybe one of the late round steals of the draft as he’s made 27 tackles and deflected four passes along with the two turnovers Sunday in his first seven games.

Jackson is the first winner of the defensive player of the week award since Akiem Hicks got the honor after a Week 13 over the 49ers last season.