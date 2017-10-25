Chris Zorich discusses “Hoopin’ For A Hero” on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For football fans in the Windy City, he's a recognizable person.

A two-time All-American at Notre Dame and Pro Bowler from the Bears, Chris Zorich was a proud Chicago native who made good as a defensive tackle at the highest level of the game.

Now he's trying to do something good for a person in his community at his new job - the athletic director of Prairie State College.

Zorich and the school are hosting the "Hoopin' For A Hero" fundraiser this Saturday at the Prairie State College Fieldhouse in Chicago Heights. It's a way to raise money for injured Park Forest Police Officer Tim Jones, who was shot in the line of duty in March of 2016.

To promote the event and to discuss what he's doing in his career these days, Zorich took some time to join Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or below. For more information on the "Hoopin' For A Hero" event, click here.