Cubs’ Rizzo replaces missing autographed photo for young fan battling cancer

Anthony Rizzo rights a wrong for a young cancer patient and Chicago Cubs fan.

12-year-old Abby Schrage’s autographed picture of Chicago Cub Anthony Rizzo went missing from her hospital room in Saint Louis.

Abby has been in the hospital for more than a month. Nearly all that time she was in the ICU. She hung a photo of Rizzo on the wall, until it disappeared,

She was heartbroken and so was Rizzo, who is also a cancer survivor, when he heard.

Today the slugger sent a replacement and a signed jersey that brought a smile to her face.

According to the Tribune, after investigating and checking surveillance video, the hospital believes the photo likely was accidentally swept into a trash bin that was placed directly under where the photo was hanging, rather than stolen, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.