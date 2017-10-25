Luis Medina talks Bears and Cubs on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We'd like to think a lot of people are fired up to join Sports Feed as a guest.

Luis Medina showed his enthusiasm for appearing on the show on CLTV with his bright orange coat. The Ten-Yard Line and Bleacher Nation writer perhaps wore it to make a statement, maybe celebrate Halloween. But for sure he was talking about the team whom sports the color he was wearing - the Bears.

He joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss the team through seven games, look ahead to the match-up with the Saints, and the talk about the Cubs as they head towards the offseason.

To watch Luis' segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.