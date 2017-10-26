2 Chicago officers seriously injured after crashing into construction site

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers are in critical condition after crashing into a construction barrier on the city’s South Side.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at a construction site at 83rd and Woodlawn.
The police SUV crashed into a large hole in the construction zone, trapping both officers.
The Chicago Fire Department had to extricate them, and they were rushed to Christ Hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unknown at this time how exactly the crash happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.