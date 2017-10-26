FeedonThis: Predictions, Predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Thursdays in the fall on Sports Feed usually feature a heavy dose of prognosticating from Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

A full weekend of college football and NFL Football offer a lot of opportunities for predictions from both anchors - and that was the case on Thursday night.

Both Jarrett and Josh took some time to make their picks on tonight's show, including four college games and the Bears-Saints contest on Sunday.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Sports Feed and you can watch in the video above or below.

Meanwhile the Chicago Sports Exchange opened up on Thursday's show as well.

Jarrett and Josh decided to "Buy or Sell" the potential value of a new Bears receiver and a Bulls' rookie.

Hear their opinions in the video above.