Family of man shot by Chicago cop talks after he’s awarded $44.7M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The family of a Morgan Park man shot by his best friend, a Chicago cop, talked Friday.

A jury sided with Michael LaPorta and his family, ordering Officer Patrick Kelly to pay $44.7 million to a man shot by an off duty police officer.

That's the largest award ever given in a misconduct lawsuit.

A jury said Kelly shot Laporta in 2010 after a night of heavy drinking together.

Officer Kelly told detectives Laporta, who can no longer read or walk, shot himself.

Jurors say Chicago police took his word for it, and never investigated the case properly.

At a press conference Friday, Michael's mother, Patti, said her son's life will never will be the same.

Michael LaPorta said his mother has been by his side from the beginning.

The city is appealing.