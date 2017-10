Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened near 107th Street just before 3a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-57.

A passenger vehicle crashed into the rear of a semi truck, police said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Two people, both 19, were dead at the scene, one other died at the hospital, 21, and another person, 30, is at Christ Hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.