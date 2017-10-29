1 dead after shooting at Lake Forest Halloween party

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Lake County Sherriff’s Department said one man was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Lake Forest.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of West Estate Lane around 12 a.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they saw numerous people fleeing a house party.

Police said an argument ensued between several partygoers. During the argument, someone took out a gun and started shooting.

Witnesses said more than 100 people were at the party when the shooting started.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said there is no threat to the community.