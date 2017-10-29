Lauren Magiera breaks down the Bears’ loss to the Saints on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was not only a loss that featured a number of weird twists and turns over the course of three hours, but the Bears also lost one of their leaders on Sunday in New Orleans.

Zach Miller's dislocated knee most likely puts him out for the season and maybe even longer after his knee buckled after making a catch in the endzone. Not only was he injured severly, but he also had his touchdown called back as well.

It was one of the many storylines from the Bears' 20-12 defeat at the hands of the Saints that Lauren Magiera of WGN Sports discussed on Sports Feed Sunday night. She talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman live from the Superdome in New Orleans on Miller along with other storylines from the contest.

