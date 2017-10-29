Lively Dia de los Muertos celebrations come to Maxwell Street Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Maxwell Street Market, a place for deals and delicacies, also played home to the Day of the Dead on Sunday.

During the multi-day Mexican holiday beginning on Oct. 31st this year, family and friends pray and remember those who’ve died and help them along their spiritual journey.

Sunday's celebration at Maxwell Street Market included chinelos, pumpkin decorating and altar building, among other family activities.

"Maxwell street is such a hub of ethnicities so we’re kind of putting it together, putting the bridge over it between Dia de los Muertos and Halloween," said Yescenia Mota, City of Chicago.