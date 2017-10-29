Police released photos of suspect wanted for Lincoln Park armed robberies

CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance photos of a man they said robbed a store armed with a handgun.

Police issued an alert to two Lincoln Park businesses after a pair of armed robberies

Police said the man robbed a store with a handgun around 5 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2600 block of North Lincoln.

He’s also suspected in a robbery last weekend in the 2500 block of North Clark.

Police said in the robberies, the offender displayed a gun and then removed money from the register. He also got away with cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a black male around 28 to 39 years old, about 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 9, about 180 to 210 pounds and had a black beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, black jacket with white writing on the front and black and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.