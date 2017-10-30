Bears and a thrilling World Series highlight Sam Panayotovich’s visit to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a day which has Bears fans feeling a bit sad for a number of reasons.

Not only did they lose to the Saints before the bye week, but tight end Zach Miller suffered a serious knee dislocation that is threatening not only his career but the longterm health of his leg.

While football fans around Chicago might be feeling a bit blue, those who are fans of baseball have been treated to quite a show thanks to the Astros and the Dodgers.

Sam Panayotovich of WGN Radio had been following both of those stories and discussed that on Sports Feed Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Sam's discussion in the video above or below.