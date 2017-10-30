Remains found in Lincoln Park Lagoon are those of missing Elgin woman: police source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. -- Police in Elgin are searching the home of an elderly woman who's been missing since Friday.

The home of Gail Peck, 76, has been blocked off with police tape as a crime scene. Members of Elgin Police's Evidence Response Unit is inside investigating.

Peck was last seen near her home on the East side of Elgin in the 700 block of Littleton Trail, walking her dog. Neighbors say she had just moved here about seven weeks ago.

A source within the Elgin Police Department told WGN that a family member of the missing woman confirmed the remains found over the weekend in the Lincoln Park Lagoon in Chicago are that of Gloria Peck. That source close to the investigation told WGN a relative said a scar found on the dismembered torso of the remains matched the missing woman.

Chicago police were called to the lagoon around 11 a.m. Saturday after fishermen found a duffel bag filled with what appeared to be human remains. Marine unit divers and detectives found a second bag with more body parts matching the same person.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke about the investigation at a news conference Monday morning.

"Right now detectives are combing through missing persons report... We can confirm it is an adult but The medical examiner is leading that investigation so we'll wait until they come up with their conclusions," Johnson said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the identity today. WGN's source says someone has been in custody since Friday evening, but no charges have been filed yet.

Police have towed and taken a vehicle into custody. A police source says a cadaver dog hit on the trunk of the car.