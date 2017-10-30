Ex-employee in custody after shooting, robbery at Lawry’s steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An armed man robbed employees of a steakhouse in Chicago overnight -- and shot one of them.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Lawry's The Prime Rib Steakhouse, located at 100 E Ontario Street.

Chicago police say a former employee walked in the employee's locker room and shot a former co-worker, hit two people on the head and tied up a third.

Police say they caught the gunman a short distance away, and recovered his gun.

The injured employees will recover.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.