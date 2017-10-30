Ex-employee in custody after shooting, robbery at Lawry’s steakhouse

CHICAGO -- An armed man robbed employees of a steakhouse in Chicago overnight -- and shot one of them.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Lawry's The Prime Rib Steakhouse, located at 100 E Ontario Street.
Chicago police say a former employee walked in the employee's locker room and shot a former co-worker, hit two people on the head and tied up a third.
Police say they caught the gunman a short distance away, and recovered his gun.
The injured employees will recover.
