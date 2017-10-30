Man charged in Elmhurst road rage shooting

ELMHURST, Ill. — A man is facing charges after a 65-year-old man was shot in the face in what police called a road rage incident in Elmhurst.

Angelo Navarro, 23, faces one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count misdemeanor endangering the life of a child after police said they believe he shot a man in the face.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon near York Road and Diversey Avenue.

Police were responding to calls of a car crash. Upon arrival, they found the 65-year-old outside of his car bleeding from his face. He had been shot in the left cheek of his face with the bullet exiting through the right cheek.

Police said the shooting had escalated from a road rage incident on York Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.