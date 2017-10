ELGIN, Ill. — Police in Elgin are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman.

Gail Peck was last seen Friday evening when she went to walk her dog near her home on the east side of Elgin.

The dog eventually returned home without her.

Peck is described as 5’0″, black hair and hazel eyes.

Crews searched an area around her home. So far, her whereabouts remain unknown.

If you have information that may assist, please contact police at 847-289-2700 or 911.