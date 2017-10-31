Chicago police investigating 2 separate cases of attempted child luring

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating two separate cases of attempted child luring.

In one incident, two women parked outside of an elementary school on the West Side reportedly tried to lure children into their vehicle.

It happened during recess at John Hay Community Academy in the Austin neighborhood. Police say the women offered children candy to get into their car.

The children notified security and the women drove away.

Another case of attempted luring happened near Midway Airport.

An 11-year-old boy says a gray van came close to him as he was walking on a sidewalk.

The driver reportedly told the boy that he was asked to pick him up from school.

The boy walked away from the van and the driver left.