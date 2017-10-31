Elgin man charged in mother’s murder after remains found in Lincoln Park Lagoon

ELGIN, Ill. — An Elgin man is charged in the murder of his 76-year-old mother whose remains were found in the Lincoln Park Lagoon.

Brian Peck, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges related to dismemberment and concealing a body. He is expected to appear in Cook County Court in Rolling Meadows Tuesday afternoon.

Brian lived with his mother Gail Peck in the 700 block of Littleton Trail, and told police Friday that she’d taken the dog for a walk and the dog had returned home without her. Police conducted a thorough search of the area, including using a drone and helicopter. Many local residents also helped look for Gail Peck.

Investigators eventually discovered that remains found in the Lincoln Park Lagoon over the weekend were those of Gail Peck. WGN first reported this connection Monday. A source close to the investigation told WGN a relative said a scar found on the dismembered torso of the remains matched Gail Peck.

