Temps begin to warm up a bit
-
Temps bounce around with some chilly lows in the forecast
-
Warm week ends with a drop in temps
-
Temps climb after cooler weekend
-
Storms possible during warm week
-
Warm temps return
-
-
Cooler temps last the week
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Temps bounce around this week
-
Temps rise after mild weekend
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible
-
-
Hot day then mild temps return
-
More seasonable weather returns
-
Weather better fit for fall finally arrives