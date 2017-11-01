Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series

LOS ANGELES – Once again, Major League Baseball needed to go to the limit to get a World Series champion. Yet again, the Fall Classic featured a pair of teams that battled memorably to get to a winner-take-all Game 7.

But one thing missing from the 2017 final game of the season compared to 2016’s between the Cubs and Indians was the drama. The Astros took care of that in a hurry.

Two runs in the first inning and three in the fifth took the air out of the crowd at Dodger Stadium hoping to see their team win the World Series title for the first time in 29 years. Instead it was Houston, buoyed by the fast start, who won Game Seven 5-1 for their first championship in franchise history. Started in 1962, the Astros had reached just one World Series in their previous 55 seasons.

Charlie Morton got Corey Seager to ground out to second to end the game and set off a celebration in the city of Houston.

They got to that point thanks to a memorable six games of this year’s Fall Classic in which they split three games with the National League champions. Yet the Astros made the final game of the series a little more calm with a first two innings to remember.

George Springer would start and finish the offensive push early on, leading off the game with a double. He came home when Cody Bellinger’s throw to first on a hit by Alex Bregman was wild, allowing Spring to score to make it 1-0. Bregman came home later in the inning on a groundout by Jose Altuve.

Starting pitcher Lance McCullers drove in a run with a groundout of his own in the second and then came home when Springer belted his record-tying fifth homer of the series to make it 5-0.

After that, the Houston pitchers made it hold up. Four of them were in the game in the first five innings before Charlie Morton delivered perhaps the best outing of his career for the next four. He allowed just two hits and one run to make those early runs hold up for the Astros in an offensive series where the bats went quiet for the hosts.