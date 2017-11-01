Ex-employee charged in Lawry’s steakhouse shooting

CHICAGO — A man has been charged for the shooting at Lawry’s steakhouse near Michigan Avenue.

Marcus Norwood, 39, faces charges of attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say he was recently fired from the restaurant but returned there Monday night to rob his former co-workers at gunpoint.

Norwood shot one man, hit two others on the head, and tied up a third person before he ran off with their cell phones. Police caught him nearby.

The injured workers are expected to recover.