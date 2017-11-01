Police: Student in custody for making false report about gun at Joliet school

JOLIET, Ill. — Joliet police say they have a student in custody for disorderly conduct for making a false report Wednesday morning.

Joliet Central High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning for unconfirmed reports that a gun was in the school. Police say it was a hoax.

Police told WGN the lockdown was lifted, but school officials now say the lockdown is still in place. A District 204 spokeswoman released the following statement:

“This is Joliet Central High School calling with an update on the lockdown. The report of a gun in school was found to be unsubstantiated and was given falsely by an individual who has been identified and is now in police custody. As a precautionary measure, police are still working with JTHS to secure the building and develop a plan for students to be released to classes. We will contact you again when the lockdown has been lifted. Thank you very much for your patience and cooperation. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our first priority. “

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.