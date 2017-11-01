Marvel superheroes join forces to cheer up kids at Rush Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's not every day Spider-Man and Black Panther descend onto a hospital - at least when there's no danger present - but they did Wednesday to the delight of patients at Rush Children's Hospital.

It was a gift for the kids to have a break from their world of hospital gowns and fluid bags to be a part of something that was truly super. Lead performers that are part of the Marvel Universe Superhero Live show regularly swoop into area hospitals when they're in town, sharing a private performance with kids who wouldn't otherwise be able to see the show.

"He gets to see his favorites and things he's not used to seeing, so it makes me happy that he's happy," said Kenneth Mathis, the father of a patient at the hospital.

"They save the world, and they's the best!" on patient said.