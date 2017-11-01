This time, Cubs fans watch a World Series Game 7 from afar

CHICAGO – When the final out was made at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the World Series, a few thoughts were going through Cubs’ fans minds.

Number One: They would get to be called the defending World Series champion for at least one more day. The Astros had an early 1-0 lead but the Dodgers broke through for three unanswered runs to even the series at the 3-3.

It marks the end of a most historic year for the franchise in which the celebrated their first World Series championship in 108 years. From the final out that hit the glove of Anthony Rizzo at 11:47 PM Chicago time on November 2nd of last year till tonight, it’s been a party for fans 108 years in the making.

While many of the players and fans recognize the loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS as the end of that championship celebration, David Ross spend sometime on Wednesday enjoying the last few moments as a champion.

The ESPN broadcaster posed with the 2017 trophy along with his World Series championship ring. The tweet is technically right – until the final out is made at Dodger Stadium.

Number Two: They will get a chance to enjoy all of the things that come with a Game 7 of the World Series sans the heartache and chewed nails.

Last year’s 10-inning epic with the Indians covered the span of about five hours, stressing out fans in Chicago, outside of Wrigley Field, in Cleveland, and around the world. Now they’ll watch two other teams try to snap out of long World Series title droughts without as much invested in it.

The Dodgers haven’t won a World Series since 1988 and the Astros have never won the championship, reaching the World Series just once before this. Chicago fans were invested in that since it was the White Sox that swept Houston away for their first crown in 88 years.

Now Chicago fans can watch a Game 7 for more entertainment purposes this year.