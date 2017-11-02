1 shot and killed, 2 wounded while inside Starbucks on North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and two others. including a 12-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's North Side Thursday night.

Police say it started with a drug deal outside the Starbucks in the 4700 block of N. Broadway in the city's Uptown neighborhood, just after 8 p.m.

Police say the one of the men involved chased a second man inside the Starbucks and began shooting.

The second man was shot and killed.

Police say the 12-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is now in good condition.

An adult male was also wounded and self-transported to the hospital. That man is in serious but stable condition.

No one is in custody.

