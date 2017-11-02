1 shot and killed, 2 wounded while inside Starbucks on North Side

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and two others. including a 12-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's North Side Thursday night.
Police say it started with a drug deal outside the Starbucks in the 4700 block of N. Broadway in the city's Uptown neighborhood, just after 8 p.m.
Police say the one of the men involved chased a second man inside the Starbucks and began shooting.
The second man was shot and killed.
Police say the 12-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is now in good condition.
An adult male was also wounded and self-transported to the hospital. That man is in serious but stable condition.
No one is in custody.
The Starbucks location released the following statement:
We were saddened to learn of the passing of a young man and the injury of two others as a result of gun violence at our store on North Broadway in Chicago.
The store will be closed tomorrow morning as we focus on our local store partners, ensuring they have the support they need. We will continue to support law enforcement in their investigation.