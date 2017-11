Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- Two Oak Park police officers have been hospitalized after a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Adams and East Avenue.

OAK PARK: Crash involving 2 Oak Park police vehicles at Adams and East Ave @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/R4QrhiOyIz — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 2, 2017

The officers were both responding to a call when their squad cars collided. The impact sent the two vehicles into trees.

It is unknown how exactly the crash happened.

The two male officers are said to be doing OK, and have non-life threatening injuries.

