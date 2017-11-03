Alderman calls out Uptown Starbucks after fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are still searching tonight for the man who opened fire in an Uptown Starbucks.

He killed one man and injured two others including a 12-year-old boy.

Police say a possible drug deal spilled into the business.

The shooter, wearing a mask chased, 28-year-old Sauvignon Watkins into the store and fired his gun. Watkins was killed. A 24-yea- old man was hit in the stomach and 12-year-old was wounded in the groin. Neither are said have had anything to do with the drug deal. Both are still recovering in the hospital tonight.

49th Alderman James Cappleman says Watkins had a gun and drugs on him and a police source says he has gang ties. He also says he has been concerned for more than two years about the Starbucks.

“My concern has been this particular business hasn’t been as proactive as it should be to address the drug dealing on its premises,” Cappleman said.

In statement Starbucks said in part”

We are disappointed with the comments by the alderman … Our store was not central to the crime that took place.

The alderman says Starbucks has ignored several meetings to address the crime in and around its store. But after last night, he thinks he has their attention and says unless Starbucks wants to close for good at Broadway and Lawrence they won’t tolerate drug deals near its store.

“If they do tolerate that I will make their lives miserable,” he said.

The alderman says he will plans to have two city departments take a hard look at the Starbucks business license.