47 dogs rescued from hoarding operation in Peotone

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- The South Suburban Humane Society (SSHS) rescued 47 dogs from a hoarding and breeding operation in Peotone and are now in need of donations for the dogs' medical care.

Emily Klehm and her team first got the call last week about a couple living in deplorable conditions. The SSHS helped Will County to rescue 13 dogs from that couple.

“Feces everywhere, garbage. There was no running water in the home,” she said.

They made a second trip to the location and rescued 34 more dogs, all of which the owner hid during the first visit.

She said the people who lived there were breeding the dogs and selling the puppies. Though no charges are filed against the couple yet, she is charged with caring for the dogs.

Among those rescued were Dachshunds, Chihuahuas, Yorkies and Shitzus.

“With the Yorkies, their bottom jaw has disintegrated because of a lack of dental care. So it’s really horrible,” Klehm said.

It was a medical emergency for many, one already had to be euthanized. The shelter said she was beyond veterinary care due to complete kidney failure and cancer.

The shelter said many of the dogs are under socialized and most are very thin with skin and eye problems.

The bill to care for them and get them back to health could be upwards of $10,000 or more.

Still, there is a lesson in all of this.

“When people buy a puppy from a flea market or off line and they don’t have any idea of where that puppy is coming from, these are the conditions that they are coming from that’s why it’s important to do your research and to always make adoption your first choice,” Klehm.

The shelter already has foster homes lined up for the dogs but is in need of donations for their medical care. They also need blankets and food. Those who want to help can donate at their website.

None of the dogs will be available for adoption for at least a couple of weeks. The shelter said they will post updates on their Facebook page.