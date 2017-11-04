Teen killed after high speed police chase in Dolton ID’d

DOLTON, Ill. — The person killed after a high speed police chase that started in Calumet City and ended in Dolton has been identified.

Ryan Thomas, 15, of Dolton was killed and three other people were injured.

The police chase happened Friday around 2:30 p.m. Police have not yet commented on what happened, but its believed Calumet City police chased a car full of teenagers because they were suspected of retail theft.

The crash caused major damage. The impact was so great neighbors said they all heard it, even if they weren’t close by.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Chicago and Sibley in south suburban Dolton. Calumet City police chased a car from a nearby retail shopping mall.

Neighbors said it was chaos.

Per policy, Calumet City police officers are not supposed to initiate a high speed chase unless someone has committed a violent felony.