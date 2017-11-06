17-year-old charged after firing at Chicago officers, police say

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy faces attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he fired at Chicago police officers who were investigating an earlier shooting.

Police say in a statement that officers spotted the boy fleeing the scene of the shooting and pursued him on foot in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Police say the boy fired several shots at the officers, who returned fire before capturing him in an alley.

No injuries were reported in the police-involved shooting. Police say a weapon was recovered along with drugs.

Other charges include aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and possession of a narcotic.