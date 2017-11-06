Chillier air arrives later this week
-
Weather better fit for fall finally arrives
-
Showers and storms possible this week
-
Storms possible during warm week
-
Hot and humid week ahead
-
Cooler temps last the week
-
-
More seasonable weather returns
-
More seasonable weather on the way
-
Temps begin to warm up a bit
-
Warmer weekend but then temps take a dive
-
Chilly Halloween weekend – and more
-
-
Cool, fall weekend ahead
-
Damp, chill and raw days for a stretch
-
Summer weather for the start of fall