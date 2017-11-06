Patrick Finley discusses the upcoming 2nd half of the Bears’ season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you take a look at the remaining slate, and you're rooting for the Bears, you might allow yourself to dream just a little bit.

There are two winnable games against the short-handed Packers along with Lions to start off, and games still remaining against winless 49ers & Browns, there is a minor hope for a winning record if everything breaks right.

Calm down a bit. This is still the Bears and while the defense is good they still have a rookie quarterback with few pass catchers. Any big expectations should probably be tempered, especially after a 3-5 start to the season.

Patrick Finley of the Sun Times will watch it unfold over the next two months but before he does, he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the team after the bye week.

To watch Patrick's discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.