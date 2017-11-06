White Sox reveal a throwback Hawk Harrelson bobblehead for Sox Fest

CHICAGO – If you didn’t know, the voice of the White Sox used to be a man known for his style than his sayings.

During his time in the majors as an outfielder from 1963-1971, Ken “Hawk” Harrelson was known as much for what he wore off the field as what he did when he was on it. While an All-Star and the American League’s RBI leader in 1968, the most memorable part of his playing career was this unique Sports Illustrated featuring him in a baby blue suit in the outfield at Fenway Park.

With that spirit in mind, the White Sox unveiled their latest giveaway featuring the longtime announcer, who’ll retire following the 2018 season.

Here it is, @whitesox fans. The design of the 2018 Sox Fest Hawk Harrelson bobblehead. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/uxAYwGmjsK — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 6, 2017

This is the bobblehead that the team will giveaway during their annual Sox Fest January 26-28 at the Hilton Chicago to those that buy the two-night hotel package for the event. It’s an ode to that famous Sports Illustrated cover, and not only does it have a unique look but it also talks as well.

Exclusive SoxFest 2018 talking bobblehead depicts legendary broadcaster Hawk Harrelson in iconic throwback look: pic.twitter.com/bg0lHhZmWk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 6, 2017

It’s a unique way to start the end of the 33-year broadcasting career of “The Hawk.”