Illinois lawmakers return to work amid sex-harassment mess

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lawmakers are in Springfield for the second half of the veto session. They’re taking up some big issues, including sexual harassment and guns.

At the moment it looks like guns will have to wait until tomorrow. House leaders are hoping to round up enough votes to pass a bill that has already cleared the Senate, strengthening gun dealership regulations. It would require cameras at gun dealerships and background checks on people who sell guns.

The House is also looking to override a veto of a bill that would prohibit local governments from enacting “right to work” zones. Two weeks ago, the override vote came up short by just one vote.

The big issue today is sexual harassment, and a Democratic bill is is up. Over the weekend, the Legislative Inspector General post was filled after remaining vacant for 3 years. And everyone in Springfield will undergo harassment training. But the House Republican Leader is calling for a sexual harassment hotline.

There is also an effort to address statute of limitation issues with complaints that sit waiting to be addressed.

Lawmakers hope to take action on all of this today.

There’s a lot of talk about State Senator Ira Silverstein, and whether he will show up today. He resigned from a leadership post after sexual harassment allegations surfaced and he now has a challenger in the March primary.