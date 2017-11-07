Bears favored over the Packers for the first time in 9 years

CHICAGO – The last time the bears were in this situation, Aaron Rodgers was in his first year of starting for the Packers as the team began rebuilding as they moved on from Brett Favre.

Now they are there because Rodgers is on the sidelines instead of the field.

For the first time since December of 2008, the Bears are favored in a game against the Packers as they teams meet this Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Bears opened the week as three-point favorites on a number of betting sites, with those odds increasing following Green Bay’s loss to the Lions at home on Monday night.

Nine years ago, the Bears lived up to their pick by beating the Packers in overtime at Soldier Field on December 22, 2008. That game was the coldest air temperature home game in team history with a high of 2 degrees, with the Bears pulling out a 20-17 win in overtime.