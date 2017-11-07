LaMond Pope preview Notre Dame-Miami on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - These are the games that fans of the Fighting Irish dream of when a season begins. The fact that it happens in November against Miami makes it even better.

The rivalry -which reached its heights in the late 1980's and early 1990's - has been rekindled a bit over the last few years and has it's first signature showdown this weekend.

Notre Dame, ranked third in the College Football Playoff poll, will faced Miami, ranked seventh in the same poll, play Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The winner stays alive for a chance at one of the four playoff spots in the biggest game of the year for both teams so far.

LaMond Pope covers the Fighting Irish for Tribune Newspapers and appeared on Sports Feed to preview the game with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday.

