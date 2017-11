Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARENGO, Ill. -- Police in the northwest suburbs rescued a man trapped inside a burning building.

Flames broke out at around 10 p.m. Monday, on the second-floor of a duplex in Marengo.

Three officers arrived on the scene first and when they went inside they found the victim semi-unconscious on the first-floor.

He was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.