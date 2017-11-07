Police warn of armed robberies, carjackings in Morgan Park, Beverly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are alerting the public after a string of violent crimes that could be related to catch whoever is responsible before someone gets hurt.

Police the carjackings happened in the following locations:

October 8, 9:15 a.m. 900 block of West 90th Street

9:15 a.m. 900 block of West 90th Street October 25 , 7:45 p.m., 9200 block of South Lowe

7:45 p.m., 9200 block of South Lowe October 31, 11:20 a.m. 9400 block of South Wallace

November 4, 7:05 p.m. 8800 block of South Eggleston

During the armed robberies, the offenders approach people just walking down the sidewalk or on the street.

The armed robberies happened at the following locations:

October 12 , 10:40 a.m., 9500 block of South Damen

10:40 a.m., 9500 block of South Damen November 5 , 9:37 p.m., 9900 block of South Damen

9:37 p.m., 9900 block of South Damen November 6 , 9:15 a.m., 10900 block of South Church

9:15 a.m., 10900 block of South Church November 6 , 9:40 a.m., 2100 block of West 98th Street

Alderman Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward, who represents part of those areas says additional police manpower is being directed to catch these guys well hoping to stop any further ones from happening.

The two armed offenders were described to police as African American males between 14 to 18 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds.

Each was armed with a handgun. Two other males were close by in a getaway car.