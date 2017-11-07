Schaumburg office complex on lockdown after reports of suspicious person: police

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Schaumburg police and fire departments are on the scene of an office complex after reports of a suspicious person.

The business complex located at 200 N. Martingale Road is on lockdown while police investigate.

Witnesses report seeing a man with a gun. Police have not confirmed that information at this time.

No shots have been fired, and so far no injuries have been reported.

Some workers have evacuated the building, others are taking shelter in place.

Schaumburg police ask that people stay clear of the area as the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.