CHICAGO — Five vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 95th Street.

According to state police, injuries do not appear to be serious.

3 left lanes blocked OB Dan Ryan at 95th St pic.twitter.com/GQyoNWfpTz — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 7, 2017

A few lanes are down on the Dan Ryan due to the crash, and major delays are being reported. The outbound Dan Ryan is currently backed up to 63rd Street.

OB Dan Ryan (left) backed up to 63rd St because of crash at 95th St. 3 left lanes remain blocked. pic.twitter.com/68Irr3uQFF — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.