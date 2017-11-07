Woman, 54, killed, service dog injured after being hit by Metra train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. – A woman was killed and her service dog was injured after being hit by a Metra train in Midlothian.

Officials said they responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by the Rock Island Metra train around 5:48 p.m. on Monday near 147th and Waverly Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found Kelly Harris, 54, and her service dog Billy, 2, both injured.

Officials said she was on the platform about 50 feet south of 147th. She was not at the crossing.

Officials said the train engineer hit the emergency brakes since he knew the woman was close enough to the edge of the platform that the train could hit her.

The engineer blew the horn, and the train went past. He said he felt the train strike her, but he did not see it.

Kelly Harris was taken to Christ Hospital where she died. Her death has been ruled accidental.

Billy was taken to Animal Welfare where he had to have his rear leg amputated. It is not known if he is going to make a full recovery.

Bobby Harris is now a grieving husband after losing his wife of more than 20 years. Bobby Harris is blind and his wife was visually impaired.

"Kelly was a sweetheart she was a doll she was very animated. I'm a tough customer," he said.

Kelly Harris was heading to nearby CVS to pick up his medication -- a trip he said she took regularly.

"I am trying to figure out for the life of me what the hell happened. I can't imagine her walking down to close to the tracks," he said.

He said he was at work listening to a news radio traffic report when he heard of the service interruption in Midlothian and then when he heard a second report that mentioned a woman and a dog were struck, he just knew it was his wife and Billy.

He said he kept praying that she had just left her phone at home when she wouldn't answer his calls.

He said Billy was still in training and still in the bonding process with Kelly Harris.

Officials said there were no witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.