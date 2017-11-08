Chicago charter school teacher accused of sexual relationship with underage student

CHICAGO — A criminal investigation by two separate agencies is underway after a female teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage male student.

The investigation centers on Horizon Science Academy Southwest, a Chicago Charter School at 54th and Western in the city’s Gage Park community centered on STEM.

A school spokesman said administrators became aware of the allegations earlier this week and that the individual in question has been an instructor at the school since 2014 which is the same year Horizon opened with a kindergarten through 8th grade enrollment and has added one grade per year since eventually hoping to achieve a K-12 campus.

Dr. Christoper Murphy from Horizon issued a statement:

“Following allegations of gross misconduct by a staff member on Monday November 6, school administration began conducting an internal investigation. As the allegations involved a minor, the school contacted the IL Department of Child and Family Services and Chicago police. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.”

Chicago police told the minor told his parents who then approached school officials.

The Department of Child and Family Services confirmed that an official inquiry by that agency is taking place. A spokesman could not elaborate.

“DCFS is investigating the case involving a teacher at Horizon Science Academy. The investigation is pending. No further details are available at this time.”

Typically, investigations like this between teacher and student, among other aspects, try to identify any texting or emails as well as interviewing other teachers and staff.

If found guilty the teacher could face prison time and would have to register as a sex offender.