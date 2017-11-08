Cold and getting colder
-
Cold air arriving soon
-
More seasonable weather returns
-
Weather better fit for fall finally arrives
-
More seasonable weather on the way
-
Chillier air arrives later this week
-
-
Warmer weekend but then temps take a dive
-
Temps begin to warm up a bit
-
Chilly Halloween weekend – and more
-
Cool, fall weekend ahead
-
Damp, chill and raw days for a stretch
-
-
Temps bounce around with some chilly lows in the forecast
-
Summer weather for the start of fall
-
Summer weather returns