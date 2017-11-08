Des Plaines school superintendent absent since October, parents demand answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- A special school board meeting is being held in Des Plaines Wednesday night to discuss the future of District 62’s superintendent who has been absent from school since last month.

Parents want to know why Superintendent Floyd Williams has been gone and were hoping to get answers on Wednesday However the district has been calling the situation a private matter—but public money is still paying the superintendent’s salary.

Williams has been on paid leave since October 31 but he hasn’t been seen in the district offices since October 17.

All parents are looking for is the reason for that and some idea of when he might be back at work.

They have not been given answers yet and given the way this has been handled thus far, they may not be given any on Wednesday.

The last time the school board met to talk about this was on October 30. They met in executive session—which means behind closed doors—for more than three hours before emerging and scheduling another meeting for Wednesday.

At that meeting, it’s expected to immediately go into special session again and continue to discuss this out of public view.

That has drawn the ire of parents who point out that while this is being deliberated, Superintendent Williams' $198,000 annual salary continues to be paid.

The district is not commenting on whether he’s still getting other perks, like his car allowance, saying only that he’s been attending to a private family matter.

All this just 16 months after he took the job from a district in Kenosha, Wisconsin. There are questions about his departure from that district as well. But officials there aren’t commenting either, citing an agreement signed with Williams.