FeedonThis: Is Jarrett ready to give his Notre Dame-Miami pick?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There has been a buzz around his Alma Mater over the past few days. That hasn't been lost on Jarrett Payton, either.

His seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes are getting ready to face third-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday night with the winner staying alive in the College Football Playoff hunt.

It's the biggest game between the two schools in nearly three decades and has commanded some attention on Sports Feed this week.

But is Jarrett ready to give his pick? That along with a discussion on the game with Josh Frydman is part of #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show and you can watch it in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile Mitchell Trubisky is coming off his first bye week as a pro and looking ahead to the final eight games of his first season.

He's done some good things, some bad ones too. The off weekend gave himself and those around the Bears a chance to reflect on his game so far.

Watch Jarrett and Josh's discussion in the video above.